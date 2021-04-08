Free landfill day set for Saturday in San Antonio

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items.

Mark your calendars, because you’re invited: To the city’s free landfill day, that is, set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.

So if you have bulky waste and you’re not sure what to do with it, bring it on by. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department has three locations for access to drop off this unwanted material.

Just a note: This is for San Antonio Solid Waste Management customers only. You have to be a city residential solid waste ratepayer to participate.

In order to drop off your things, you need to:

Bring a valid picture ID.

Bring a copy of the most recent CPS Energy statement, showing payment of the solid waste fee.

Cover loads with a tarp (this is a city law: ordinance No. 2015-09-10-0760).

You won’t be allowed to bring roofing items, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber or construction materials. No industrial, commercial or other construction waste will be accepted, either.

Here are the locations:

Republic Services Landfill, 7000 IH 10 E, 78219.

TDS Transfer Station -- bulky items only: no bagged garbage; 11601 Starcrest, 78247. Customers may be required to wear a safety vest, which would be provided.

Waste Management Landfill, 8611 Covel Road, 78252. Customers may be required to wear a safety vest, which would be provided.

Accepted materials include appliances, bagged garbage at the two landfills, carpet, fencing items, furniture, mattresses, tires (limit six passenger tires per household), toilets and water heaters.

Ad

The city said it reserves the right to divert loads to other sites in the event of operational constraints.

Can’t make it Saturday? The city also has four Bulky Drop-Off Centers that are free and open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday.