Law enforcement on the border in Eagle Pass feel overwhelmed, concerned about migrant surge

EAGLE PASS – Law enforcement agencies and leaders from several border cities in the Eagle Pass area shared on Thursday what they are experiencing in their communities.

“We’re seeing an influx on our chases on 481. It’s a farm-to-market road. Very narrow. It’s highly trafficked. People come to Eagle Pass, they frequent the casinos. So, it’s making it dangerous for them. Not only is it making it dangerous for them, but our officers again. There’s a lot of valuable time and resources that are being spent on this issue versus on our citizens,” said Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they encountered more than 172,000 people trying to enter the U.S. along the Southwest border in March.

Law enforcement officials met with federal Republican lawmakers in Eagle Pass next to the Rio Grande River on Thursday morning.

Ad

“They are telling us their resources are strapped. They are being outspent by cartels and cartels are changing their game faster than they can keep up,” said U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa.

“It’s on us to do our homework and to find policy solutions, find resources,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas District 23.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said he needs more resources to keep up with the increase of migrant activity.

“I’m hoping my deputies will not get hurt because they’re working a lot of overtime,” Schmerber said.

Eagle Pass resident Claudio Heredia said migrant traffic is nothing new.

“There’s a lot of traffic. There’s a truck over there permanently stationed there, Border Patrol agents there at the cul de sac and they’re always stopping people,” Heredia said.

Heredia’s family lives next to the Rio Grande River.

“Many of us have roots from Mexico. Our parents or grandparents. Somebody came from over there,” Heredia said.

Ad

He said this issue will not get solved any time soon.

“People are always looking for a better way of life,” Heredia said.

Lawmakers also visited the Eagle Pass DHS detention facility. Tony Gonzales said he will be visiting the Freeman Coliseum on Friday.

You can view below a news conference Gonzales and other lawmakers held in Eagle Pass.

Related Stories: