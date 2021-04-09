Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 9: Metro Health reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 208,852 total COVID-19 cases and 3,222 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 246 new cases as of Friday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 207 patients are hospitalized, 96 are in the intensive care unit and 27 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 573,054 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 352,518 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: