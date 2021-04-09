San Antonio police officer charged with assault, official oppression

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended without pay after he was criminally charged in connection with a use-of-force investigation.

Officer Marshall Shepard, was indicted on charges of assault and official oppression on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He turned himself in Friday after an arrangement was made between his attorney and the district attorney’s office, according to a news release from the police department.

Shepard was the subject of an administrative and criminal investigation after a use-of-force incident in May 2020. Shepard was one of the officers who responded to a call about Anthony Rudolph Robinson, who was standing in front of oncoming cars near Naco-Perrin Boulevard and Perrin Beitel Road.

In Robinson’s arrest report, police wrote that Shepard unsuccessfully deployed his stun gun after Robinson allegedly attempted to grab it. Robinson continued to resist arrest, according to the report, leading Shepard to strike Robinson in the face multiple times. The report states that the use of force “was necessary since (Robinson) was being uncompliant.”

After striking him, Shepard reloaded his stun gun and deployed it again, this time successfully, according to the police report. The report states that Robinson continued to threaten officers as he was getting arrested.

As a result of the alleged assault, Robinson suffered medical injuries due to Shepard’s alleged assault, according to the report.

Since the investigation, Shepard was placed on administrative duty. Following the indictment, the department suspended him without pay, according to a news release.