Suspected shooter in death of 11-year-old San Antonio girl indicted on capital murder charge

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

According to an arrest affidavit, Donita Henry-Phillips was riding in a vehicle with her family in the 5400 block of Walzem Road on Aug. 15 when two men opened fire on the car.

One of the men who shot at the car was D’Morea Keys, the affidavit said.

Keys was also indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An adult, Shantika Puente, was also wounded in the shooting. A man also in the car, Charlie Perkins, escaped injury.

The affidavit offered no explanation or motive for the shooting.

The capital murder charge is one of the first cases in Bexar County under a bill that was signed into law in September 2019. Known as Lauren’s Law, a defendant who is charged with capital murder of a child 10 or older but younger than 15 is automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

