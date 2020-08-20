‘Her siblings watched her die’: Family traumatized after 11-year-old daughter killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Patricia and Michael Crawford are speaking out and sharing new details for the first time since the death of their 11-year-old daughter Donita Elizabeth Henry-Philips in a shooting on the Northeast Side.

The spray of bullets happened along Walzem Road, near Midcrown Drive, on Saturday.

SAPD: 11-year-old girl dies from injuries after shooting on Northeast Side

"We lost something we can never get back. Our lives are changed forever," said Michael Crawford said.

On Saturday, Patricia Crawford headed to get dinner with her seven children in the car, not realizing that it would be their last moments together.

"Out of nowhere, we heard shots fired," Patricia Crawford said. "I told my kids to duck, and I guess my baby girl didn't make it in enough time."

San Antonio police have no motive for the shooting.

"It wasn't a target," Patricia Crawford said. "We are not in that type of lifestyle. It wasn't road rage. It wasn't."

"Her siblings watched her die," Michael Crawford said.

"My 8-year-old boy seen the shots of the gun."

Patricia and Michael Crawford say they are trying to focus on the positive memories they have of Donita. But they have a message for the shooter.

"Just turn yourself in," Patricia Crawford said. "Please."

"I was a mistake," Michael Crawford said. "Senseless, stupid, but you (have to) give us peace."

On Friday, there will be a public memorial in the 5500 block of Walzem Road where the shooting happened, near Long John Silver's. Visitors are asked to wear pink.

A private funeral is set for Saturday.