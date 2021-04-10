Woman, teen in critical condition after road rage incident leads to shooting on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and teenager are in critical condition after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The drivers of two vehicles were involved in a dispute and ended up on the access road of the 2800 block of I-35 North, in front of the Sutton Oaks apartment complex on Friday night, police said.

The driver of one vehicle opened fire. The other driver jumped a nearby curb, drove through a grassy area and rammed into a gate in an attempt to escape the bullets.

Police said a 38-year-old woman in the vehicle fleeing the gunfire was struck by a bullet in the back of the head. A 14-year-old female passenger was hit in the neck and shoulder. A 7-year-old who was also in the vehicle was unharmed.

Officers said the 14-year-old was able to call 911 for help.

The other vehicle, the suspect vehicle believed to be a brown-colored SUV, fled the location onto I-35 and has not been identified at this time.

The woman was taken to University Hospital, and the teen was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center. Both were in critical condition.

The 7-year-old was placed with family members.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.