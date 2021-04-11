Child killed in two-vehicle crash involving suspected DWI driver, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A child was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver in Houston, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 5900 block of Southwest Freeway and Fountain View Drive.

Police told KPRC a silver BMW and a maroon Nissan crashed at the intersection, causing the Nissan to roll over from the impact.

Investigators said they believe the BMW ran a red light and struck the Nissan, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

A man and his young son, between the ages of 5 and 6, were riding in the Nissan at the time of the crash, KPRC reports. The child was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver of the BMW had tried to flee the crash scene on foot, but was later detained by witnesses, according to KPRC. That driver was also injured and taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said they believe the BMW driver showed signs of intoxication, according to KPRC. The driver is facing a string of charges, including intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

