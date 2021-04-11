Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

A motorcyclist in hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle overnight.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, on Vance Jackson and La Manda.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Vance Jackson at a high rate of speed when he reached the intersection of La Manda and Vance Jackson.

A man in a Camaro was traveling southbound, attempting to make a left turn onto La Manda when the motorcyclist didn’t have time to stop and hit the Camaro, according to officials.

The impact caused the Camaro to hit an SUV that was traveling westbound on La Manda, trying to get onto Vance Jackson, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The other drivers were not injured.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

More on KSAT:

Family identifies woman killed in suspected road rage shooting on East Side

Ad

Fire destroys home, damages another on East Side, firefighters say