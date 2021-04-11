Fire destroys home, damages another on East Side, firefighters say

A fire on the East Side completely destroyed one family’s home and damaged another neighboring residence overnight, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:58 a.m., Sunday, in the 2800 block of Lake Arbor.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, they saw flames shooting through the roof of the home.

The fire spread throughout the structure and fire crews were extinguishing the flames from several areas. Some of the flames also caught a neighbor’s home on fire, according to SAFD.

Firefighters were eventually able to contain the fire, but the home was a complete loss after the roof collapsed.

The neighboring structure was damaged but not a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and arson is investigation the incident.

