Man, 36, hospitalized after argument leads to shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot multiple times following an argument on the East Side.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Clark Street.

Police said officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired. Upon further investigation, they said two vehicles were involved in a disturbance that led to the shooting.

Two men, in two separate vehicles, got into an argument at another location. They then arrived in their two vehicles on Clark Street, still arguing, when one of them got out of their vehicle.

That’s when the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene, heading southbound in a black sedan.

The victim was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical but non-life threatening condition, officials said.

Authorities spoke with a witness at the scene — a woman who was in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. She was uninjured and after hearing the gunfire, she got out and assisted the man who was shot.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

