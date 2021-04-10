Man shot, killed by San Marcos police after charging at officers with weapon, city says

SAN MARCOS – A man was fatally shot by San Marcos police after he charged at officers with a weapon on I-35, according to city officials.

The incident happened around 12:19 a.m., Saturday, along Interstate 35, near southbound mile marker 204 for Seguin.

City officials said police saw a man walking along the retaining wall on I-35 and cross traffic. For the man’s safety, and the safety of motorists, officers attempted to detain him.

The man was holding a weapon that appeared to be a knife or a similar object in his hand and city officials said he threatened officers by moving aggressively toward them.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation before the suspect turned and ran in front of traffic, almost resulting in a crash with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck, according to officials.

Authorities still attempted to arrest him, but the man then “turned and fully charged officers with a weapon that was held above his head,” that was similar to “a striking or slashing motion,” according to the city.

The man was then shot by officers and police then began to administer life-saving efforts, including CPR.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity has not yet been released.

Three investigations are currently underway following the incident by the Texas Rangers Division of the Department of Public Safety, the San Marcos Criminal Investigation Division, and an internal SMPD investigation.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave, as part of the department’s policy. The names of the officers have not yet been released.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

