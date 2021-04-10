Man in critical condition after argument ends with stabbing, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was stabbed after an argument he had with a woman.

The incident happened around 3:05 a.m., Saturday, at an apartment in the 1500 block of Mission Road.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the woman, 24, had confessed to stabbing the man following an argument.

She was taken into custody, and officers also provided medical care to the man until EMS arrived, according to officials.

The man was later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers obtained a search warrant and collected evidence in the pair’s apartment. The woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

