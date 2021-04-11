Woman shot, hospitalized following armed confrontation with Del Rio police, city says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DEL RIO, Texas – A woman was shot and hospitalized following an armed confrontation with Del Rio police, according to city officials.

The incident happened around 8:26 a.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of W. Gutierrez Street.

Police were initially called to the scene for an armed woman at a residence in the area, according to city officials.

The caller told dispatch that the woman had tried to remove an item from her yard without consent before she forced her way inside of the residence. But, city officials said she was pushed away by the caller’s son.

Officers encountered the armed woman in a confrontation and called out via radio that shots had been fired, according to city officials. Authorities also requested an ambulance and assistance from the fire department.

“The situation escalated quickly, all threats to nearby residents were immediately contained and no need for further public alarm was needed,” the city said in a release.

The woman was taken to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No officers were injured during the incident, according to officials.

An internal affairs investigation is currently underway and anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Del Rio police at 830-774-2711.

