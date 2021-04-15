Have a plan in place: preparing for emergencies with your kids

SAN ANTONIO – Nobody likes to think about emergencies, but planning ahead of time could be a life-saving step in getting critical care.

Dr. Jendi Haug, an emergency physician at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, said having a plan allows a parent to focus on the needs of their child, instead of logistics. She says there are several things to know in an emergency so you don’t freeze up.

“When things are scary, sometimes it can be hard to think. And so if you have already had a plan in place that you know where you’re going and how you’re going to get there and who’s going to help you, then that just makes that one step a little bit easier,” Dr. Haug said.

Dr. Haug also said those steps will help parents jump into action.

“And it’s one less thing to think about so that you can focus on your child and helping to comfort them. And you don’t have to worry about where should I go, what should I do?” Dr. Haug said.

