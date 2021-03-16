5 incredibly important benefits children get through music lessons

If there’s anything we all might be able to agree on about the past year of a global pandemic, it’s that it has been stressful.

Many people’s lives were upended, and many have still not returned to normal (whatever that may be now). Still, parents powered through, exploring ways to keep some normalcy for our children.

If you’re wondering how you can help your kid combat the stress of pandemic life, consider getting your children into music lessons.

According to the National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, learning to play an instrument can not only provide a peaceful retreat from daily pressures of life, but it can help to create better communication skills, improve emotional release, and decrease anxiety and agitation.

Here are five ways it can help your child in coping, development and everyday tasks.

1. Discipline, patience and achievement

Because learning an instrument does not happen overnight, it can bring delayed gratification.

If you take, for example, a violin, before even squeaking out a sound, you must first learn how to hold it and the bow.

Kids can put hours, months or years into practicing before reaching a goal on an instrument, creating a routine and self-discipline.

2. Memory, attention and concentration

Learning an instrument and music requires a fair amount of concentration. This can help children keep their attention focused for longer periods.

According to Learning Potential, studies show people who are musically trained have better memory skills, even when their mind is busy with other things.

3. Social skills

Whether it be band class or choir, when a child takes music lessons with a larger group, it can improve their social and emotional skills, as they must work as a team. As a result, many children who make music with other people can often tune into other people’s emotions, Learning Potential explained.

4. Brain growth

Through learning an instrument, or even singing and listening to music, the brain function is enhanced. This leads to improved brain structure, creating new neural connections, according to studies in neuroscience.

5. Creativity

If a child can find an instrument that interests them, they are more inclined to nourish that interest, giving them a way to express themselves and be creative. Think about the way a song might make you want to turn up the radio and belt out the words, or how it just makes you want to move.

Learning an instrument can do so many things to benefit a person. And at some point, we are all met with stressful situations. What better coping skills to give your child early on than that of making music?