Videos, images capture sound of gunfire, chaos of ‘active shooter’ incident at SA airport

SAN ANTONIO – Chaos erupted at San Antonio International Airport Thursday amid reports of an active shooter.

The facility was on lockdown following the incident, flights were delayed, airport personnel and visitors sheltered in place and San Antonio police confirmed a shooting had occurred.

One airport visitor sent KSAT a video that captured sounds of the gunfire at the airport. You can watch the video in the player above.

The lockdown was lifted just over an hour after the incident and San Antonio police confirmed the active shooter was shot by a park police officer at the airport. The shooter was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the shooter was the same man who fired gunshots from a highway ramp earlier Thursday afternoon.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital for injuries, according to police. One person may have been hit by shrapnel during the shooting, while a second person was injured while running away from the area during the gunfire, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

