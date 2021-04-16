Man facing murder charges named in separate grand jury indictments

SAN ANTONIO – A man facing murder charges was named in a pair of grand jury indictments issued on Friday.

When a pickup truck careened out of control and into a utility pole on the morning of February 21, 2020, people in the 200 Block of Darby thought it was just a traffic accident. But they would soon realize that it was much more.

The driver, Luis Guerrero, had been shot in the chest and abdomen. Witnesses said they saw another man standing outside the truck.

“They could see him kinda moving around, but they weren’t really paying attention,” San Antonio Police Sgt. Michelle Ramos said that morning. “At which point, he said he needed to get out of there.”

That man, later identified as Greg Anthony Delgado, 34, was captured by police a short time later at Wazee and Lansing streets near Highway 90 West. He exchanged gunfire with officers before he was arrested.

On Friday, Delgado was indicted on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Delgado’s criminal background also includes allegations of attempted capital murder and drug possession charges.

A second indictment returned on Friday alleges possession of a weapon in a penal institution.