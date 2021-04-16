Local News

NEISD to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 18 and older on Saturday

Students must have parental consent

Julie Moreno
, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: 
NEISD
,
Vaccine
,
Coronavirus
,
KSATKids
SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is offering COVID-19 vaccines to students 18 years of age and older this weekend.

The vaccinations will be administered by NEISD nurses at Piper Bass Memorial Student Center at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Parents must sign their child up for an appointment online and give consent.

There are 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.

Students with appointments are asked to bring their student ID and wear a face mask. They need to bring their pre-vaccination screening and consent form with them and it must be signed by their parent or guardian.

Second doses will be administered at the same location on May 15.

