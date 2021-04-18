WATCH 6 p.m. Sunday: District 2 forum, hosted by San Antonio Observer, ahead of May 1 election

Editor’s note: Find more coverage of the 2021 election here.

Candidates for San Antonio City Council District 2 will appear in a live forum at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, hosted by the San Antonio Observer. You can watch the event in the player above when it begins.

The East Side district is currently occupied by one-term Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, but 11 challengers are hoping to change that, including activist Pharoah Clark and Jalen McKee Rodriguez, who previously worked as Andrews-Sullivan’s director of communications.

The battle for District 2 is one of the 5 key races KSAT reporters are keeping a close eye on.

The San Antonio Observer allowed KSAT to livestream the forum in the interest of providing as many ways as possible for D2 residents to stay informed on the race.

According to their website, the San Antonio Observer is the “city’s only African American newspaper and the largest in South Texas.”

The candidates, in the order they’ll appear on the ballot:

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver

Walter E. Perry, Sr.

Jada Andrews-Sullivan

Pharaoh J. Clark

Kristi Villanueva

Michael John Good

Norris Tyrone Darden

Chris Dawkins

Dori Brown

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio

Carl Booker

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Background

District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan has 11 challengers looking to unseat her, more than twice as many as any other incumbent, with the exception of the mayor’s race.

You can read more on the race, or Andrews-Sullivan’s challengers here.

