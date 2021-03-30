Who’s running for mayor, city council in San Antonio? See the May 1, 2021 ballot in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find more election coverage on our Vote 2021 page and get results emailed to you for free by signing up for our elections newsletter.

We now know what the Bexar County ballot will look like for the 2021 City Election on May 1.

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas by the April 1 voter registration deadline can vote in the election, with a few exceptions prohibited by law. Early voting begins April 19.

These are the candidates in the races for San Antonio mayor and city council. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, which can be seen in full at the bottom of this article.

Ad

Mayor

J. Miller

Justin Macaluso

Gary Allen

Frank Adam Muniz

Antonio “Tony” Diaz

Ron Nirenberg

Michael “Commander” Idrogo

John M. Velasquez

Dan Martinez

Denise Gutierrez-Homer

Greg Brockhouse

Ray Basaldua

Joshua James Galvan

Tim Atwood

Council District 1

Mario Bravo

Roberto C. Treviño

Cyndi Dóminguez

Lauro A. Bustamante

Raymond Zavala

Matthew J. Gauna

Council District 2

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver

Walter E. Perry, Sr.

Jada Andrews-Sullivan

Pharaoh J. Clark

Kristi Villanueva

Michael John Good

Norris Tyrone Darden

Chris Dawkins

Dori Brown

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio

Carl Booker

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

City Council District 3

Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez

Mark Arthur Vargas, Jr.

Rafael C. Vela

Angela Cardona

Walter Murray

Ted Gonzalez

Katherine Herrera Garza

Tomas Uresti

Phyllis Viagran

Stephen “Steve” Valdez

Marcello Martinez

Diana Flores Uriegas

City Council, District 4

Adriana Rocha Garcia

Curtis Mueller

David Tristán

Raymond Guzman

City Council, District 5

Anthony Gres

Jason Mata

Ray Garza

Irma G. Barron

Teri Castillo

David Yañez

Marie Crabb

Rudy Lopez

Norberto “Geremy” Landin

Ricardo Moreno o Jesse “Jay” Alaniz

City Council, District 6

Irina Rudolph

Chris Baecker

Melissa Cabello Havrda

Robert Hernandez

Robert Walker

City Council, District 7

Patricia Ann Varela

Ana E. Sandoval

City Council, District 8

Suzanne McCarty

Manny Pelaez

Cesario Garcia

Rob Rodriguez

Tammy K. Orta

City Council, District 9

Cory W. Dennington

Erika Moe

Patrick Von Dohlen

Antonio Salinas

John Courage

City Council, District 10

Emily Norwood

Alexander Svehla

Clayton Perry

Ezra Johnson

Gabrien Gregory

City of San Antonio - Charter Amendment Election

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION A: SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO ALLOW THE CITY TO ISSUE BONDS FOR PERMANENT PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS OR ANY OTHER PUBLIC PURPOSE NOT PROHIBITED BY THE TEXAS CONSTITUTION OR THE GENERAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, TO INCLUDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMS IN SCOPE AND BREADTH AS DETERMINED BY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOLLOWING AN ELECTION ON THAT MATTER? (Voters will choose FOR or AGAINST)

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION B: REPEAL OF THE ADOPTION OF THE STATE LAW APPLICABLE TO CITY OF SAN ANTONIO POLICE OFFICERS THAT ESTABLISHES COLLECTIVE BARGAINING IF A MAJORITY OF THE AFFECTED EMPLOYEES FAVOR REPRESENTATION BY AN EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION, PRESERVES THE PROHIBITION AGAINST STRIKES AND LOCKOUTS, AND PROVIDES PENALTIES FOR STRIKES AND LOCKOUTS. (Voters will choose FOR or AGAINST)

Each voter’s ballot will reflect the races that pertain to the districts where they live. Depending on where a voter lives in Bexar County, they may vote in the San Antonio municipal election or another municipal election as well as their local school district election. You can view the full sample ballot with the other municipal and school district races in Bexar County below:

More Voting Resources on KSAT: