Who’s running for mayor, city council in San Antonio? See the May 1, 2021 ballot in Bexar County

We now know what the Bexar County ballot will look like for the 2021 City Election on May 1.
Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas by the April 1 voter registration deadline can vote in the election, with a few exceptions prohibited by law. Early voting begins April 19.
These are the candidates in the races for San Antonio mayor and city council. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, which can be seen in full at the bottom of this article.
Mayor
- J. Miller
- Justin Macaluso
- Gary Allen
- Frank Adam Muniz
- Antonio “Tony” Diaz
- Ron Nirenberg
- Michael “Commander” Idrogo
- John M. Velasquez
- Dan Martinez
- Denise Gutierrez-Homer
- Greg Brockhouse
- Ray Basaldua
- Joshua James Galvan
- Tim Atwood
Council District 1
- Mario Bravo
- Roberto C. Treviño
- Cyndi Dóminguez
- Lauro A. Bustamante
- Raymond Zavala
- Matthew J. Gauna
Council District 2
- Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver
- Walter E. Perry, Sr.
- Jada Andrews-Sullivan
- Pharaoh J. Clark
- Kristi Villanueva
- Michael John Good
- Norris Tyrone Darden
- Chris Dawkins
- Dori Brown
- Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
- Carl Booker
- Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
City Council District 3
- Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez
- Mark Arthur Vargas, Jr.
- Rafael C. Vela
- Angela Cardona
- Walter Murray
- Ted Gonzalez
- Katherine Herrera Garza
- Tomas Uresti
- Phyllis Viagran
- Stephen “Steve” Valdez
- Marcello Martinez
- Diana Flores Uriegas
City Council, District 4
- Adriana Rocha Garcia
- Curtis Mueller
- David Tristán
- Raymond Guzman
City Council, District 5
- Anthony Gres
- Jason Mata
- Ray Garza
- Irma G. Barron
- Teri Castillo
- David Yañez
- Marie Crabb
- Rudy Lopez
- Norberto “Geremy” Landin
- Ricardo Moreno o Jesse “Jay” Alaniz
City Council, District 6
- Irina Rudolph
- Chris Baecker
- Melissa Cabello Havrda
- Robert Hernandez
- Robert Walker
City Council, District 7
- Patricia Ann Varela
- Ana E. Sandoval
City Council, District 8
- Suzanne McCarty
- Manny Pelaez
- Cesario Garcia
- Rob Rodriguez
- Tammy K. Orta
City Council, District 9
- Cory W. Dennington
- Erika Moe
- Patrick Von Dohlen
- Antonio Salinas
- John Courage
City Council, District 10
- Emily Norwood
- Alexander Svehla
- Clayton Perry
- Ezra Johnson
- Gabrien Gregory
City of San Antonio - Charter Amendment Election
- CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION A: SHALL THE CITY CHARTER BE AMENDED TO ALLOW THE CITY TO ISSUE BONDS FOR PERMANENT PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS OR ANY OTHER PUBLIC PURPOSE NOT PROHIBITED BY THE TEXAS CONSTITUTION OR THE GENERAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, TO INCLUDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMS IN SCOPE AND BREADTH AS DETERMINED BY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOLLOWING AN ELECTION ON THAT MATTER? (Voters will choose FOR or AGAINST)
- CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION B: REPEAL OF THE ADOPTION OF THE STATE LAW APPLICABLE TO CITY OF SAN ANTONIO POLICE OFFICERS THAT ESTABLISHES COLLECTIVE BARGAINING IF A MAJORITY OF THE AFFECTED EMPLOYEES FAVOR REPRESENTATION BY AN EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION, PRESERVES THE PROHIBITION AGAINST STRIKES AND LOCKOUTS, AND PROVIDES PENALTIES FOR STRIKES AND LOCKOUTS. (Voters will choose FOR or AGAINST)
Each voter’s ballot will reflect the races that pertain to the districts where they live. Depending on where a voter lives in Bexar County, they may vote in the San Antonio municipal election or another municipal election as well as their local school district election. You can view the full sample ballot with the other municipal and school district races in Bexar County below: