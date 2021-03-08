Everything you need to know about voting in the San Antonio city, school elections in May 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio municipal election is slated for May 1, the first Saturday in May.

On the ballot will be a rematch between two mayoral candidates, all 10 city council seats and a proposition aimed at repealing the police department’s collective bargaining rights.

We’ve collected everything you need to know about voting in the 2021 city election below.

How to vote

If you plan to vote in the May election, you must be a resident of the City of San Antonio and be registered to vote in Bexar County.

If you haven’t registered, you need to have your voter application postmarked or delivered to the Voter Registration Office at least 30 days before the election - by April 1, in this case. Click here to learn how to get an application.

Ad

Find out if you are a San Antonio resident and which city council and school district you are in here.

Voters can vote by mail if they meet certain requirements. To receive a mail-in ballot, residents must be 65 years of age or older, disabled, out of the county at the time of the election or in jail without a conviction to be eligible.

Eligible residents must submit an application for a mailed ballot on the Elections Department website. This needs to be done each calendar year to be eligible and no later than 11 days before election day.

Early voting for the 2021 San Antonio municipal election begins on Monday, April 19 and ends on Tuesday, April 27.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1. A run-off election will be held on Saturday, June 5, if necessary.

San Antonio Mayor

In the race for San Antonio mayor, incumbent Ron Nirenberg and former city councilman Greg Brockhouse headline a 14-candidate field.

Ad

The two are no strangers to each other in politics and they could be involved in another bitter battle for mayor as in 2019, when Brockhouse forced Nirenberg into a runoff, with the mayor defeating his challenger by only 2,690 votes or 2.2 percentage points.

Nirenberg was first elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Ivy Taylor in a runoff election in 2017.

Brockhouse was elected to City Council in 2017 and has served in several senior roles for other City Council members. He served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. He is a graduate of Texas State University.

List of mayoral candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Jacque L. Miller, Military

Justin Macaluso, Director of Quality and Manufacturing

Gary Allen, Retired Teacher

Frank Adam Muniz, Counselor, attorney

Antonio “Tony” Diaz

Ron Nirenberg, Incumbent

Michael “Commander” Idrogo, Retired military

John M. Velasquez, Psychologist

Dan Martinez, Retired

Denise Gutierrez-Homer, Businesswoman, Advocate

Greg Brockhouse, Self-employed, former SA City Councilman

Ray Basaldua, Roofer

Joshua James Galvan, Self-employed

Tim Atwood, Teacher

San Antonio City Council District 1

Incumbent Roberto Trevino is seeking a third term in office. Trevino was appointed as an interim councilman in December 2014. He scored election victories in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Ad

List of District 1 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Mario Bravo, Project Manager

Roberto C. Trevino, Incumbent , architect

Cyndi Dominguez, Financial Professional

Lauro A. Bustamante, Attorney

Raymond Zavala, Retired

Matthew J. Gauna, Environmental Consultant

San Antonio City Council District 2

Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan faces a crowded field of 11 challengers as she seeks a second term in office. Andrews-Sullivan defeated incumbent Keith Toney by less than 100 votes in a runoff election in 2019.

A list of District 2 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver, Owner of Thai Hub

Walter Perry Sr., Professional tax preparer

Jada Andrews-Sullivan, Incumbent

Pharoah Clark, Chef, caretaker

Kristi Villanueva, Business owner

Michael John Good, Construction, Logistics

Norris Tyrone Darden, Educator

Chris Dawkins, Business owner

Dori Brown, Tax preparer

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio, Retired military

Carl Booker, Publisher

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Teacher

San Antonio City Council District 3

For the first time since 2013, voters in District 3 will not see City Councilman Rebecca Viagran on the ballot. Due to term limits, Viagran cannot seek another term, which opens the door for someone new to lead the district.

Ad

A list of District 3 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez, Self-employed

Mark Arthur Villegas Jr., Unemployed

Rafael C. Vela, (Not listed)

Angela Cardona, Executive Assistant/Community Relations

Walter Murray, Business owner

Ted Gonzalez, Sales manager

Katherine Herrera Garza,

Tomas Uresti, Self-employed

Phyllis Viagran, Trainer at Oats Senior Planet

Stephen “Steve” Valdez, Communications

Marcello Martinez, Architect

Diana Flores Uriegas, PSR

San Antonio City Council District 4

Incumbent Adriana Rocha is looking to serve District 4 for a second term. Rocha faces three challengers in May after winning in a runoff in 2019.

A list of District 4 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Adriana Rocha Garcia, Incumbent

Curtis Mueller, IT/SA Advocate

David Tristan, Business owner

Raymond Guzman, Mathematician

San Antonio City Council District 5

District 5 will also have a new representative due to term limits. City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales will be leaving office after four terms.

A list of District 5 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Anthony Gres, Business owner

Jason Mata, Nonprofit executive

Ray Garza, Retired

Irma G. Barron, Self-employed

Teri Castillo, Substitute teacher

David Yanez, Attorney

Marie Crabb, Realtor

Rudy Lopez, Retired

Norberto “Geremy” Landin, VP of operations

Ricardo Moreno, Assistant Principal

Jesse J. Alaniz, Retired

San Antonio City Council District 6

Incumbent Melissa Cabello Havrda will face four challengers in her quest for a second term to represent District 6. Cabello Havrda defeated Andy Greene in the 2019 June runoff election.

Ad

A list of District 6 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Irma Rudolph, Business Owner

Chris Baecker, Accountant, adjunct lecturer

Melissa Cabello Havrda, Incumbent , attorney

Robert Hernandez, Housing liaison

Robert Walker, Business owner

San Antonio City Council District 7

Incumbent Ana Sandoval is seeking her third term in office. Since Sandoval only faces one challenger, this may the only race decided on Election Day.

A list of District 7 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Patricia Ann Varela, Retired military

Ana E. Sandoval, Incumbent

San Antonio City Council District 8

Manny Pelaez is seeking a third term in office. Pelaez won his first term in 2017 in a runoff and won easily in 2019.

A list of District 8 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Suzanne McCarty, Pricing

Manny Pelaez, Incumbent , attorney

Cesario Garcia, Self-employed

Rob Rodriguez, Real estate broker

Tammy K. Orta, Registered nurse

San Antonio City Council District 9

John Courage faces four challengers as he seeks a third term in office. Among the opponents is Patrick Von Dohlen, who failed to secure enough votes in the 2019 election to force a runoff.

Ad

A list of District 9 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Cory Dennington, Business operations

Erika Moe, Attorney

Patrick Von Dohlen, Self-employed financial planner

Antonio Salinas, College student

John Courage, Incumbent, Former teacher

San Antonio City Council District 10

Incumbent Clayton Perry is seeking a third term in office. He will face four challengers, including Ezra Johnson, who forced Perry into a runoff in 2017.

A list of District 10 candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Emily Norwood, (none)

Alexander Svehla, Educator

Clayton Perry, Incumbent

Ezra Johnson, Administrative Law Judge

Gabrien Gregory, Army officer

Proposition B

San Antonio voters will also decide a proposition aimed at repealing the collective bargaining rights for the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the union that represents officer with the San Antonio Police Department.

Voters will now choose whether to opt out of a state law that provides collective bargaining rights for San Antonio police officers in the May 1 election. If voters approve the measure, the police union would not have the ability to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, a contract between the union and the city on how wages and the discipline process will operate.

Ad

Effectively, if voters approve measure, the police union’s leverage over negotiations with city officials would be kneecapped.

Read more here.