What questions do you have for candidates in San Antonio’s May 1 City Election?

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, May 1, 2021, is the municipal election in San Antonio. Nearly 80 candidates will compete in 10 city council races and the race for mayor are on the ballot along with a proposition aimed at repealing the police department’s collective bargaining rights and a charter change for city bond projects.

Do you have questions for the candidates? Now is your chance to get your questions answered.

Submit your question in the prompt below and KSAT journalists will take some of the most common questions to each of the candidates for answers. In the weeks leading up to the election, we’ll publish those answers on KSAT.com and in our election newsletter.

Ad

If your question is about a specific race or council district, please indicate which race along with your question.

Scroll past the prompt to see a list of important dates as well as the list of candidates in each race. Find more information about the election here.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 19, 2020: FIRST day of FIRST day of Early Voting

Tuesday, April 27, 2020: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 1, 2020: Election Day

Find out if you are a San Antonio resident and which city council and school district you are in here.

San Antonio Mayoral Candidates

Jacque L. Miller, Military

Justin Macaluso, Director of Quality and Manufacturing

Gary Allen, Retired Teacher

Frank Adam Muniz, Counselor, attorney

Antonio “Tony” Diaz

Ron Nirenberg, Incumbent

Michael “Commander” Idrogo, Retired military

John M. Velasquez, Psychologist

Dan Martinez, Retired

Denise Gutierrez-Homer, Businesswoman, Advocate

Greg Brockhouse, Self-employed, former SA City Councilman

Ray Basaldua, Roofer

Joshua James Galvan, Self-employed

Tim Atwood, Teacher

San Antonio City Council District 1 Candidates

Mario Bravo, Project Manager

Roberto C. Trevino, Incumbent , architect

Cyndi Dominguez, Financial Professional

Lauro A. Bustamante, Attorney

Raymond Zavala, Retired

Matthew J. Gauna, Environmental Consultant

San Antonio City Council District 2 Candidates

Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver, Owner of Thai Hub

Walter Perry Sr., Professional tax preparer

Jada Andrews-Sullivan, Incumbent

Pharoah Clark, Chef, caretaker

Kristi Villanueva, Business owner

Michael John Good, Construction, Logistics

Norris Tyrone Darden, Educator

Chris Dawkins, Business owner

Dori Brown, Tax preparer

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio, Retired military

Carl Booker, Publisher

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Teacher

San Antonio City Council District 3 Candidates

Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez, Self-employed

Mark Arthur Villegas Jr., Unemployed

Rafael C. Vela, (Not listed)

Angela Cardona, Executive Assistant/Community Relations

Walter Murray, Business owner

Ted Gonzalez, Sales manager

Katherine Herrera Garza,

Tomas Uresti, Self-employed

Phyllis Viagran, Trainer at Oats Senior Planet

Stephen “Steve” Valdez, Communications

Marcello Martinez, Architect

Diana Flores Uriegas, PSR

San Antonio City Council District 4 Candidates

Adriana Rocha Garcia, Incumbent

Curtis Mueller, IT/SA Advocate

David Tristan, Business owner

Raymond Guzman, Mathematician

San Antonio City Council District 5 Candidates

Anthony Gres, Business owner

Jason Mata, Nonprofit executive

Ray Garza, Retired

Irma G. Barron, Self-employed

Teri Castillo, Substitute teacher

David Yanez, Attorney

Marie Crabb, Realtor

Rudy Lopez, Retired

Norberto “Geremy” Landin, VP of operations

Ricardo Moreno, Assistant Principal

Jesse J. Alaniz, Retired

San Antonio City Council District 6 Candidates

Irma Rudolph, Business Owner

Chris Baecker, Accountant, adjunct lecturer

Melissa Cabello Havrda, Incumbent , attorney

Robert Hernandez, Housing liaison

Robert Walker, Business owner

San Antonio City Council District 7 Candidates

Patricia Ann Varela, Retired military

Ana E. Sandoval, Incumbent

San Antonio City Council District 8 Candidates

Suzanne McCarty, Pricing

Manny Pelaez, Incumbent , attorney

Cesario Garcia, Self-employed

Rob Rodriguez, Real estate broker

Tammy K. Orta, Registered nurse

San Antonio City Council District 9 Candidates

Cory Dennington, Business operations

Erika Moe, Attorney

Patrick Von Dohlen, Self-employed financial planner

Antonio Salinas, College student

John Courage, Incumbent, Former teacher

San Antonio City Council District 10 Candidates