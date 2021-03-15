What questions do you have for candidates in San Antonio’s May 1 City Election?

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, May 1, 2021, is the municipal election in San Antonio. Nearly 80 candidates will compete in 10 city council races and the race for mayor are on the ballot along with a proposition aimed at repealing the police department’s collective bargaining rights and a charter change for city bond projects.
Do you have questions for the candidates? Now is your chance to get your questions answered.
Submit your question in the prompt below and KSAT journalists will take some of the most common questions to each of the candidates for answers. In the weeks leading up to the election, we’ll publish those answers on KSAT.com and in our election newsletter.
If your question is about a specific race or council district, please indicate which race along with your question.
Scroll past the prompt to see a list of important dates as well as the list of candidates in each race. Find more information about the election here.
Important Election Dates
- Monday, April 19, 2020: FIRST day of Early Voting.
- Tuesday, April 27, 2020: LAST day of Early Voting.
- Saturday, May 1, 2020: Election Day
Find out if you are a San Antonio resident and which city council and school district you are in here.
San Antonio Mayoral Candidates
- Jacque L. Miller, Military
- Justin Macaluso, Director of Quality and Manufacturing
- Gary Allen, Retired Teacher
- Frank Adam Muniz, Counselor, attorney
- Antonio “Tony” Diaz
- Ron Nirenberg, Incumbent
- Michael “Commander” Idrogo, Retired military
- John M. Velasquez, Psychologist
- Dan Martinez, Retired
- Denise Gutierrez-Homer, Businesswoman, Advocate
- Greg Brockhouse, Self-employed, former SA City Councilman
- Ray Basaldua, Roofer
- Joshua James Galvan, Self-employed
- Tim Atwood, Teacher
San Antonio City Council District 1 Candidates
- Mario Bravo, Project Manager
- Roberto C. Trevino, Incumbent, architect
- Cyndi Dominguez, Financial Professional
- Lauro A. Bustamante, Attorney
- Raymond Zavala, Retired
- Matthew J. Gauna, Environmental Consultant
San Antonio City Council District 2 Candidates
- Nneka “Miss Neka” Cleaver, Owner of Thai Hub
- Walter Perry Sr., Professional tax preparer
- Jada Andrews-Sullivan, Incumbent
- Pharoah Clark, Chef, caretaker
- Kristi Villanueva, Business owner
- Michael John Good, Construction, Logistics
- Norris Tyrone Darden, Educator
- Chris Dawkins, Business owner
- Dori Brown, Tax preparer
- Andrew Fernandez Vicencio, Retired military
- Carl Booker, Publisher
- Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Teacher
San Antonio City Council District 3 Candidates
- Rodolfo “Rudy” Lopez, Self-employed
- Mark Arthur Villegas Jr., Unemployed
- Rafael C. Vela, (Not listed)
- Angela Cardona, Executive Assistant/Community Relations
- Walter Murray, Business owner
- Ted Gonzalez, Sales manager
- Katherine Herrera Garza,
- Tomas Uresti, Self-employed
- Phyllis Viagran, Trainer at Oats Senior Planet
- Stephen “Steve” Valdez, Communications
- Marcello Martinez, Architect
- Diana Flores Uriegas, PSR
San Antonio City Council District 4 Candidates
- Adriana Rocha Garcia, Incumbent
- Curtis Mueller, IT/SA Advocate
- David Tristan, Business owner
- Raymond Guzman, Mathematician
San Antonio City Council District 5 Candidates
- Anthony Gres, Business owner
- Jason Mata, Nonprofit executive
- Ray Garza, Retired
- Irma G. Barron, Self-employed
- Teri Castillo, Substitute teacher
- David Yanez, Attorney
- Marie Crabb, Realtor
- Rudy Lopez, Retired
- Norberto “Geremy” Landin, VP of operations
- Ricardo Moreno, Assistant Principal
- Jesse J. Alaniz, Retired
San Antonio City Council District 6 Candidates
- Irma Rudolph, Business Owner
- Chris Baecker, Accountant, adjunct lecturer
- Melissa Cabello Havrda, Incumbent, attorney
- Robert Hernandez, Housing liaison
- Robert Walker, Business owner
San Antonio City Council District 7 Candidates
- Patricia Ann Varela, Retired military
- Ana E. Sandoval, Incumbent
San Antonio City Council District 8 Candidates
- Suzanne McCarty, Pricing
- Manny Pelaez, Incumbent, attorney
- Cesario Garcia, Self-employed
- Rob Rodriguez, Real estate broker
- Tammy K. Orta, Registered nurse
San Antonio City Council District 9 Candidates
- Cory Dennington, Business operations
- Erika Moe, Attorney
- Patrick Von Dohlen, Self-employed financial planner
- Antonio Salinas, College student
- John Courage, Incumbent, Former teacher
San Antonio City Council District 10 Candidates
- Emily Norwood, (none)
- Alexander Svehla, Educator
- Clayton Perry, Incumbent
- Ezra Johnson, Administrative Law Judge
- Gabrien Gregory, Army officer