City Council District 4 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio’s May 1 election

Editor’s note: Find answers for all districts and the mayoral race here. Find news, resources and results from the election on our Vote 2021 page.

Saturday, May 1, 2021, is the municipal election in San Antonio. On the ballot, a rematch for mayor and nearly 80 candidates competing in 10 city council races, along with a proposition aimed at repealing the police department’s collective bargaining rights and a charter change for city bond projects.

Ad

We wanted to be sure you had a chance to ask your most important questions to the candidates before making your decision in the election — early voting begins April 17.

We received more than 400 questions from KSAT viewers and readers for the candidates.

We chose three of the most commonly asked questions, sent to each candidate and asked them to respond by April 12.

Are you for or against Prop B and why? What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio? What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Below are the unedited responses we received from the candidates who responded to our questions. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

San Antonio City Council District 4 Candidates

Adriana Rocha Garcia, Incumbent

Are you for or against Prop B and why?

Rocha Garcia: “City Council members have been asked to not take a public stance on the Proposition on the May ballot by the City Attorney, but I do support workers’ rights to collective bargaining.”

Ad

What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio

Rocha Garcia: “Working with our new homelessness coordinator will be critical to reduce the number of homeless folks in our community. This key position will help us build the needed relationships with the homeless community so that they can begin to trust providers of resources and accept a helping hand.”

What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Rocha Garcia: “Working together with our residents is crucial. Since District 4 is the second largest district in San Antonio, it is essential to have residents actively looking out for illegal dumping, graffiti, and infrastructure issues. Residents are our eyes and ears in the community and we must have regular communication with them to continue to learn about our community’s needs. We must encourage residents to report problems and issues we encounter through the 311 app, which I use regularly. We are actively working to find different ways to combat illegal dumping such as adding no dumping signs and closures of alleyways.”

Ad

Curtis Mueller, IT/SA Advocate

Are you for or against Prop B and why?

Mueller: “I believe we need police reform and accountability. If the citizens can’t trust the police then the police can’t be effective.”

What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio?

Mueller: “I’d like to look into housing options for the houseless population and work on treating the underlying issues that cause homelessness, including mental health issues and drug addiction. We need to treat those while working on getting them in houses.”

What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Mueller: “I want to build up a future-centric infrastructure, including more street lights, cameras in neighborhoods and LED lights on bike lanes and crosswalks. I really want the city to offer broadband internet to everyone, with beginner classes for new users.”

Ad

David Tristan, Business owner

Are you for or against Prop B and why?

Tristan: “I am Against Both Prop A & B

“In order to hold our law enforcement accountable it has to be put in writing with collective bargaining -”all negotiations which take place between an employer, a group of employers or one or more employers’ organizations, determining working conditions and terms of employment.

“The city has to do a better job of this. Portland & Austin are proof removing that proposition does not work.”

What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio?

Tristan: “I would look where the money is being spent and how it is actually used. Haven for hope was opened in 2006 & fully functional in 2010 It’s a community that cost 58 Million to become a 22 acre with 17 buildings employing 250 people and home to 1700 homeless including 300 kids this was as of 2019. As of May 2020 Recent PIT count was $2,932 total homeless. That is an 8% increase over 10 years Haven for hope. I would have to say that Haven for hope is the problem, because in July 2010 Impact report provided by Haven for hope they state that our return of investment would be in 6 years we would break even. The Mayor and council passed a homeless initiative to give Haven for hope more money on top of Morgan’s wonderland donating to haven for hope. Tax payers are paying 4.5 million a year and counting. I would tell the San Francisco Consultant the mayor is bringing in and ask him to leave. I would follow a Housing First with no criteria to meet in order for people to want to change having a roof over your head regardless of what has happened to them. Controlling addictions, mental disorders, education is easier when there is somewhere permanent to live. This has worked in places like Finland , Vienna, Utah & Ohio.”

Ad

What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Tristan: “Use non profits and Community asset Preservation programs also bringing back and enforcing Dumping fees with 1000 hours of community service if caught.”

Raymond Guzman, Mathematician

Guzman did not provide an email or phone number on his candidate application.

Find out if you are a San Antonio resident and which city council and school district you are in here.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 19, 2021: FIRST day of FIRST day of Early Voting

Tuesday, April 27, 2021: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 1, 2021: Election Day

Find more information about the election here and visit our elections page for the latest election-related stories.