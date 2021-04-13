City Council District 6 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio’s May 1 election

Editor’s note: Find answers for all districts and the mayoral race here. Find news, resources and results from the election on our Vote 2021 page.

Saturday, May 1, 2021, is the municipal election in San Antonio. On the ballot, a rematch for mayor and nearly 80 candidates competing in 10 city council races, along with a proposition aimed at repealing the police department’s collective bargaining rights and a charter change for city bond projects.

We wanted to be sure you had a chance to ask your most important questions to the candidates before making your decision in the election — early voting begins April 17.

We received more than 400 questions from KSAT viewers and readers for the candidates.

We chose three of the most commonly asked questions, sent to each candidate and asked them to respond by April 12.

Are you for or against Prop B and why? What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio? What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Below are the unedited responses we received from the candidates who responded to our questions. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

San Antonio City Council District 6 Candidates

Irina Rudolph, Business Owner

Are you for or against Prop B and why?

Rudolph: “I am against Prop B because it is essentially defunding the police by removing their collective bargaining rights. If the goal of Prop B is to stop the police department from re-hiring bad cops. I will make sure that whenever a cop is considered for re-hire (after being found guilty of malice or some crime), I will make sure the city council is aware and we can move forward to stop the re-hiring of bad cops. But, we should not remove the collective bargaining of all cops as a whole. You don’t punish all for the bad act of one.”

What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio?

Rudolph: “I plan to improve the programs we currently have in place to help the homeless. We need to reduce the bottlenecks and red tape in place and improve efficiency.

“In addition to improving current programs I want to start a 2nd chance program. I am a small business owner and I have interviewed and hired people that were just out of rehab and just out of jail. I have given some of these people a chance in my business and one employee is actually now the manager of my business and she is my best employee. If people that are homeless want to get out of their current situation and become productive members of society, I will personally go to small business owners and talk to them about giving these people a chance in the 2nd chance program.”

What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Rudolph: “This has been an issue many people in District 6 are concerned about because we have seen our community decline in the last few years. There is trash, graffiti, and litter all over our roads and neighborhoods. I would bring back fines for any illegal dumping around the city. I will also use money collected from those fines to help in our 2nd chance program and to help improve our roads. If a business is doing the illegal dumping and charging their customers for the dumping fees, we will double the fines for those businesses for the illegal dumping and scamming their customers.”

Chris Baecker, Accountant, adjunct lecturer

Did not respond.

Melissa Cabello Havrda, Incumbent, attorney

Did not respond.

Robert Hernandez, Housing liaison

Are you for or against Prop B and why?

Hernandez: “I am against prop B. I do I do believe SAPD does need reform. But if the SAPD officers want to collective bargain for healthcare and wages I’m for that. I am against them bargaining for a say in disciplinary action. The citizens should have a say in disciplinary actions. At the moment there is a citizen review board but their findings are nonbinding. We need to take that power from an arbitrator and hand it back to the citizens.”

What are your plans to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio?

Hernandez: “One of the first things I would do is look in to a true housing first program for our chronically homeless citizens. This is where you take these citizens and house them first then provide them with services. I would also look at partnering with Community organizations that are working on alternative housing such as tiny homes and community housing such as the Housing First Community Coalition.”

What is your plan to clean up and improve our city -- specifically when it comes to the condition of our roads, litter (dumping) and graffiti?

Hernandez: “I would like to city to have “free landfill” days at least once every two months. Host graffiti wipeout days through out the year. Promote the city free paint and supplies for graffiti removal. As far as roads I would look at major infrastructure improvement for our roads. I also believe that public transportation is lacking in the city. We can not wait 4 years to improve our public transportation which is already years behind.”

Robert Walker, Business owner

Did not respond.

Find out if you are a San Antonio resident and which city council and school district you are in here.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 19, 2021: FIRST day of FIRST day of Early Voting

Tuesday, April 27, 2021: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 1, 2021: Election Day

Saturday, May 1, 2021: Election Day