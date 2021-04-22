Arrest made months after man shot in head, killed north of downtown San Antonio, records show

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Clyde Anthony Poindexter, 42, was arrested on a murder charge. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made months after a man was gunned down outside LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe north of downtown San Antonio last fall.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Clyde Anthony Poindexter, 42, was arrested on a murder charge on Wednesday.

He is accused of shooting 33-year-old Michael Lane in the head on Nov. 7 at a parking lot in the 900 block of N. Main Ave, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that surveillance footage showed Lane walking in the parking lot and the suspect approaching him.

In the video, Lane begins to walk away when the suspect pulls out a gun and “closes the distance to the victim to where he was found dead,” the affidavit states.

The gunman walked away after the shooting, police said.

Authorities made an arrest after a witness helped identify Poindexter. Police said Poindexter also shot that witness, but details on that shooting were not listed.

Poindexter also faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury-married. His bond was set at $203,500, records show.

