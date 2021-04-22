San Antonio 3rd grader, animal lover, now a published book author

Nicholas Buell reads aloud from what he hopes will his first book of many to come.

SAN ANTONIO – If you ask 8-year-old Nicholas Buell what he wants to be when he grows up, he has a tough time narrowing it down.

An astronaut, pilot and best-selling book author all are in his plans.

But the third grader already is on his way to accomplishing at least one of those goals.

He recently published what he hopes will be the first book of many, a self-illustrated story called, “The Adventures of Husk.”

“Husk goes missing. Will they ever find him again?,” he said, explaining the storyline.

The book tells the story of a man and his dog, an Alaskan Husky named Husk.

Nicholas says he was inspired after getting to know a neighbor’s blue-eyed Husky, Tito.

The young author says the inspiration for his book came from his neighbor's dog, an Alaskan Husky named Tito. (KSAT 12 News)

“Making up the words for was kind of hard because I was thinking what would happen next,” he said.

With help from his mother, a former kindergarten teacher, he says he was able to nail down all the spelling and grammar challenges.

“He, kind of, came up with it himself,” said Holly Buell. “I really didn’t give him much guidance. He had his own words, his thoughts.”

Ad

Still, Holly Buell says she was surprised that her son, who she describes as a “voracious reader,” was able to put his thoughts down on paper.

Nicholas says it took him about six months to write and illustrate the book.

Although he has a special love for Huskies, all animals hold a place in his heart.

He said he is donating part of the proceeds from book sales to charities that help them.

“I already donated to save the manatees, save the turtles, save the elephants,” Nicholas said.

His mother says her little boy has a big heart as well as big dreams.

Nicholas shows off his musical skills, playing a Christmas carol on his violin. (KSAT 12 News)

When he is not reading or writing, Nicholas spends time playing the violin and competing in gymnastics tournaments.

Somehow, he also has found time to start on book number two already.

It will be about a microscopic creature called a tardigrade.

Holly Buell expects big things for her son in the future.

“He’s a very good salesman so, yes, I think he’s on his way,” she said.