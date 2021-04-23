Texas Vista Medical Center opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Vista Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend at its South Side hospital.

The City Council District 4 Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will take place Saturday at 7400 Barlite Blvd, formerly known as Southwest General Hospital.

Vaccines will be available to anyone 16 or older but registrations are required. Walk-ins may be accepted depending on vaccine availability at 1 p.m.

Click here to register.

