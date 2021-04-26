What’s Up South Texas!: SA 12-year-old combines talents to win statewide competition

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-talented San Antonio 6th grader combined her skills of performing to create a public service announcement that earned her first place out of 200 participants in the Take Care of Texas campaign.

Sophia Ramirez wrote and acted in a 30-second video of awareness about Texas aquifers.

She said it was a cool experience that incorporated things she loves.

“I always like trying my best at things I like doing,” Sophia Ramirez said.

Sophia Ramirez is bilingual and can also play the piano. She said one of her biggest passions is for theatre.

“I always like things that had to do with theater and movies and writing, so I hope to go in that direction for my future career,” Sophia Ramirez said.

Her parents, Daniel and Annie Ramirez, are her biggest supporters.

“She has always had this magnetism that draws people in, especially this daddy,” Daniel Ramirez said. “We try and arm our kids with, ‘Prepare our kids for the path and not the path for the child,’ and let them know what is right and take care of the rest and honestly we couldn’t be prouder.”