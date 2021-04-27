Bexar County jailer criminally charged months after alleged assault of inmate

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Bexar County jailer who allegedly assaulted an inmate last year, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

After a “thorough review” of the case, the grand jury charged detention officer Eduardo Sanchez with aggravated assault by a public servant and official oppression, according to the news release.

The alleged assault occurred on May 18, 2020. Prosecutors found evidence that indicated Sanchez struck Hector Lopez, an inmate, while he was on-duty.

Following Sanchez’s arrest, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that deputies were called to get Lopez “under control” after he was causing a disturbance by the bathroom near the booking area. Lopez was being taken into custody on a drug charge, Salazar said.

During the struggle, Salazar said Sanchez punched Lopez with a pair of handcuffs, causing a serious injury to one of Lopez’s eyes.

“We’re told that he’s still suffering from the after-effects of it,” Salazar said.

The assault sparked an internal investigation, Salazar said. While the investigation was ongoing, Sanchez was allowed to continue working for the agency.

“He was still working, albeit under close supervision,” Salazar said.