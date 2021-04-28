Federal report details ‘troubled history’ of The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A federal court document is revealing a ‘troubled history’ at one of The Children’s Shelter’s facilities that continued even after its closure.

The Children’s Shelter and Family Tapestry, a division of the shelter that holds a contract with the state to find foster placements and adoptive homes for children in Bexar county, have been under the close scrutiny of the Texas Department of Protective and Family Services for at least nine months.

The report filed on Tuesday, as part of a 2011 lawsuit regarding the foster care system in Texas, outlines the brief but troubled history of the Whataburger Center for Children and Youth.

The campus, which sits on High Ridge Circle in the Medical Center, opened in February of 2019 to provide temporary residential care for children and young adults.

Ad

The center was placed on heightened monitoring in June 2020 after numerous allegations of abuse, neglect and standards violations, according to the report filed by court-appointed monitors.

The monitors are required to keep track of conditions at shelters and organizations in charge of placements, including DFPS, as part of the decade-old lawsuit against the state, the Health and Human Services Commission and DFPS.

According to the document, one of the investigations, which was opened in April 2019, included allegations that a 16-year-old boy was having a sexual relationship with a female staff member.

The Whataburger Center was repeatedly cited “for violations after it was placed on heightened monitoring,” according to the report.

Ad

Ad

Ad