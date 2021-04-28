Parents of 3-year-old fighting leukemia hope daughter’s story encourages people to donate blood

SAN ANTONIO – At just 3 years old, Amy Markovsky is fighting the battle of her life after a diagnosis that left her parents fearing the worst. But though she is small, she is also mighty and resilient as her prognosis is favorable.

In January, Amy developed a rash that got her mother’s attention. She asked the pediatrician about it while she was at an annual checkup for her son, 5-year-old Aiden.

“He asked if the rash was all over her body, and I said yes. And then he kind of gave me a look of concern,” said Brandi Markovsky, Amy’s mother.

After some blood work, the doctor came back with the news that forever changed their family’s lives.

“‘Amy has leukemia, so you are going to need to go to the ER,’” Brandi Markovsky said the doctor told her.

Amy had to spend 10 days at Methodist Children’s Hospital. She received lots of pokes and pricks while doctors ran tests. But three months later, she’s now in remission.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily ‘out of the woods,’ as the saying goes, but we’re happy that she’s in remission at the moment,” said Ryan Markovsky, Amy’s father.

Amy will continue chemotherapy for the next two years, which means she’ll have to visit the hospital every 10 days. She will sometimes require blood transfusions, meaning she’ll rely heavily on blood donations from the public.