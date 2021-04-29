Children’s Shelter furloughs nearly 70 workers after emergency shelter put on hold by state

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services issued a placement hold this week due to “unacceptable” conditions and an ongoing capacity problem at the Children’s Shelters emergency shelter, the shelter announced furloughs on Thursday.

The furloughs impact 68 employees and will go into effect on May 5.

According to a Children’s Shelter press release, the financial decision was made as a result of the placement hold on the emergency shelter. Officials said they hope a resolution is made so they could bring the workers back in about 60 days.

In the meantime, the Children’s Shelter says they are in the process of helping the employees get access to unemployment benefits.

On April 26, the Children’s Shelter was forced to find new homes for its children after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services issued a placement hold due to “unacceptable” conditions and an ongoing capacity problem.

