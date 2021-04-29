Do you know where she is? Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in disappearance of 34-year-old woman

Crystal Ana Lopez, 34, was last seen in the 17000 block of Henderson Pass on April 26, 2017, around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for new clues in the disappearance of a 34-year-old woman from 2017.

Her vehicle was found at the apartment complex where she lived, but her whereabouts are not known, police said. Her white Maltese dog is also missing.

SAPD said she was last seen wearing dark-colored workout style clothes and white tennis shoes. She has wavy shoulder hair, a pierced nose, pierced ears, and a tattoo on her left wrist with the letters “CA”.

Investigators say they received information that she may be a victim of foul play. SAPD is looking into her suspicious disappearance and has not been able to locate her.

Anyone with any knowledge of where she might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.