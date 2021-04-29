Is this your giant reptile? ACS searching for owner of Savannah monitor lizard

Anyone missing a lizard?

San Antonio’s Animal Care Services found a monitor lizard on the Northwest Side on Wednesday and they think he might have escaped from his home.

Lisa Norwood with ACS sent in photos of the big reptile to KSAT on Thursday and said, “This is Fred. At least, we think he’s a Fred. He could be a Frederica. Regardless, Fred is a monitor lizard.”

Norwood said lizards like Fred are known to escape and after maintenance crews at an apartment complex on the Northwest side found him, she suspects he may be someone’s pet.

The current theory from ACS officials is that Fred slipped away from a balcony or patio and then roamed too far and got lost.

Fred was found Wednesday just before the inclement, rainy weather hit San Antonio.

“We believe Fred is a Savannah monitor which is native to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Norwood. “When he is full grown he will be up to 3 feet long.”

Fred is not available for adoption and ACS officials are currently on the hunt for his owner. Fred’s owner will need to provide proof of ownership when heading to pick him up.