People are eating more snacks due to pandemic stress

Have you been snacking more since the pandemic? Many food companies say you’re not alone.

Frito-Lay, one of the largest food makers, says it have seen its sales surge in the last year.

In February, fourth quarter net revenue at Frito-Lay increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.

North Americans sales of savory snacks rose to nearly $57 billion in 2020. That’s an 11% increase from the previous year.

Experts say the likely rise in snack revenue is people stuck at home. It has made them turn to snacking for comfort.