Renting? This is why you need insurance.

SAN ANTONIO – Spring storms with high winds and large hail are the latest reminder of just how wild and destructive Texas weather can be.

If you’re a homeowner, you likely have homeowner’s insurance to help protect you from costly losses. But what if you are a renter? Do you still need insurance? Consumer Reports says the answer is, “yes.”

Amani Elsawah is thankful she was covered. During Texas’ February freeze, she lost power and her pipes burst.

“I was so shocked because it was literally raining in my apartment,” she said. “It was gushing out so much that it started flooding almost immediately.”

The damage was so bad that she had to move out. She’s been living in a hotel since, and the bills are piling up.

Fortunately, her renter’s insurance is paying some of her living expenses and for much of what she lost.

For her policy, she pays about $20 a month.

That’s money well spent, according to Consumer Reports.

