True flying hoverboards are expected to go on sale in 2021

Hoverboards aren’t a new concept but new breakthroughs in technology have made a much more futuristic product possible.

Omni Hoverboards claims to have created the first flying hoverboard. Their website shows incredible videos like the ones in the video player above.

Good news for adventure seekers, the president and co-founder of Omni Hoverboards, Alexandru Duru, spoke with KSAT and said the boards will be made available to the public soon.

“We hope this summer, or late 2021,” Duru said.

While Duru was unable to confirm how many boards would be available during the initial release, he did say that the company is currently expecting the hoverboards to retail for somewhere between $40k-$50k.

There will be a weight limit of 200 pounds for the hoverboards and the heavier the weight, the shorter the flight time, explained Duru.

He didn’t get into specifics but Duru said the boards “can fly really, really high, like really high and flight times will be about 30 minutes.”

Ad

Duru explained that the idea for the hoverboards came from movies. “In order to make it work in real life, you have to allow it to be completely different to what it was imagined to be, as we had to make it work with real physics,” he said.