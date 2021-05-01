BCSO: 2 starving dogs rescued from Northwest Side home, owner facing felony charges

Two starving dogs were rescued by sheriff’s deputies on the Northwest Side and their owner is now facing felony charges, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office released details of the dogs’ rescue on social media Friday evening. Deputies from BCSO’s new Special Enforcement Unit, which investigations animal cruelty cases, rescued the dogs.

Both of the dogs were checked by a veterinarian and were then placed in an area animal shelter. The BCSO said they will hopefully be available for adoption soon.

The owner of the dogs was arrested and is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty/torture, according to officials. Their identity has not been released.

This arrest comes after the BCSO rescued several large cats, including two tigers and a bobcat. Deputies said all of these cats have since been re-homed and are safe.

Arrests were also made in connection to those cat rescues.

If you suspect animal abuse or animal cruelty, the BCSO urges you to call 210-335-6000.