Investigation underway by ACS after tiger cub spotted on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is still underway by Animal Care Services after receiving reports of a loose tiger cub on the Southwest Side.

Authorities were notified of the incident around 3:55 p.m., Friday, when a homeowner in the 8600 block of Elk Runner claimed she saw the tiger cub walking around in her backyard.

Officers went to her home and by then, the tiger cub had left the scene. Soon after, authorities were able to contact another homeowner, who claimed he had the tiger cub at his residence, officials said.

The man told police the tiger cub was from another address in the area and that it was at his home for a few hours so he could show his family. By the time police arrived, the tiger had already jumped the back fence.

The homeowner told police they were still able to catch the tiger and return it to its home, where the owner has “several other tigers,” according to SAPD.

ACS is continuing to investigate and obtain a warrant for the home and the animals.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

