No, it’s not a ‘piñata of pain.’ It’s actually more common in Texas than you may think.

Some said the structure resembles a “piñata of pain,” some said it looks like the monster from “Jeepers Creepers,” and many others were just wondering what the mysterious thing found hanging from a tree in Kenedy, southeast of San Antonio was.

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared an image on Facebook and asked residents to guess its origins. The answer to this little riddle may surprise you.

What is this? 👀 Answer within the hour (update: scroll down to reveal) 📷 Anthony and Juan in Kenedy, southeast of San... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Friday, February 5, 2021

No, it isn’t a murder hornets’ nest. Instead, TPW says it appears to be a nest of Mexican honey wasps, which are native to Texas.

These wasps are the only honey-producing wasp species in the nation, according to TPW.

Similar to bees, these wasps produce honey and are considered a “beneficial insect due to their pollination services,” TPW officials say.

The wasps are not aggressive when left alone and undisturbed. But you should follow the adage -- look but don’t touch.

There are technically 16 different species of Mexican honey wasps; however, there’s only one species that can be found in the state, according to TPW.

You can learn more about these wasps here.

