SA Zoo members can bring a friend to the zoo for free on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to treat yourself and your bestie this weekend, the San Antonio Zoo has you covered!

All current San Antonio Zoo members can bring a friend to the zoo for free in honor of the zoo’s Bring-A-Friend Free Day promotion.

The offer is valid Sunday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to zoo officials. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday; however, due to inclement weather, it has been rescheduled for Sunday.

This perk is the zoo’s way of “showing gratitude and appreciation for its most loyal fans,” according to zoo staff. It’s also offered on select days throughout the year.

The zoo’s next scheduled BFF day is set for March 28, 2021, according to its website.

To claim a free ticket for your BFF, all you need to do is show your zoo membership card and a valid ID at the zoo’s front gate when you arrive.

For more information on the zoo’s BFF day, click here.

