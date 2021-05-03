Combat veteran desperate for return of service dog, offering $20,000 reward

San Antonio – A San Antonio combat veteran is desperate for the return of his service dog after he says the dog was abducted in November.

Roi Biton fought for the Israeli military combat force. However, due to his experience, he now suffers from PTSD, which results in severe nightmares.

Golani, a white bull terrier, was gifted to him as a service dog.

“Not only is he trained to help me relax, but he wakes me up when I have nightmares,” Biton said. “I couldn’t believe it when I first got him. He will push on me until I got up and he would cuddle me and I would feel so relaxed.”

Golani was by Biton’s side 24/7.

“He is my world,” Biton said. “He is my everything. I take him everywhere. To work, to restaurants, to the movies. He is like half of me.”

Biton believes Golani saved his and his rescue dog’s life, Rona.

“Rona was in her shell a lot,” Biton said. “Golani got her out of her shell and she wasn’t as anxious anymore.”

