Texas country singer offers $10,000 reward for dog’s return after truck stolen from outside Hotel Emma at the Pearl

Shane and Lauren Smith are searching for Gretchen, their dog that was stolen along with their Ford F-150 outside Hotel Emma at the Pearl. (Courtesy, Lauren Smith/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas country music singer and his family are pleading for the San Antonio community’s help after their dog was stolen along with their truck outside Hotel Emma at the Pearl.

Shane Smith on Monday afternoon said Gretchen, their 10-pound grey Havanese lapdog, was in his black Ford F-150 when the truck was stolen. He later posted an update saying the truck was found outside St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in the Medical Center, but Gretchen wasn’t in it.

His wife, Lauren Smith, told KSAT that the truck was stolen for the second time around 11 p.m. Monday. The person who originally stole it had taken the keys with them, she said.

She said it was stolen the second time when security guards at the parking garage left their post.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for Gretchen’s safe return. Lauren Smith said anyone with information is urged to call 469-595-9007.

“The truck and belongings aren’t significant, but we are desperate to get our dog back,” she said.

Gretchen is registered as an emotional support animal.

Shane Smith said on Instagram that it’s possible the thief dumped Gretchen and she “could potentially be running around this area on the streets.” She had a collar on at the time of the theft and she is chipped, he said.

Lauren Smith added that she believes her family was targeted because of the short amount of time they were away from the truck.

They had visited San Antonio for an anniversary trip, she said.

“We are completely shattered and exhausted. Our dog has been our saving grace for the past 5 years and has gotten us through so many trials and hard times with her sweet and adolescent personality,” she said.

“We are just hoping she’s safe and unharmed.”

The Ford F-150 also made a stop at the Alamo Quarry Market before being dumped outside the hospital, Shane Smith said.

$10,000 Reward!! If you're in San Antonio, please be looking for this dog. Could potentially be near Pearl Brewing Co... Posted by Shane Smith & the Saints on Monday, April 19, 2021

His band, Shane Smith & The Saints, hails from Austin. They recently played at the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

