Great Graduates 2021: Olivia Soria

SAN ANTONIO – The end of Olivia Soria’s senior year will be a new start for her entire family. The Clark High School senior will be the first to not only graduate from high school, but the first to go on to college.

“I think that i’m going to be excited and, at the same time, I feel like i’m going to end up starting to cry as soon as I walk off the stage with my diploma,” Soria said.

Soria said the last four years presented her with many challenges. However, she pushed herself to conquer them.

“I’ve been pushing myself and i’ve been really proud of myself to keeping going and doing this,” she said.

Soria had to maintain her grades while holding a job and caring for her two younger siblings. Her five-year-old sister was born with certain challenges that have required occupational therapy.

Soria dedicated most of her time at home helping her progress.

“She is always smiling. She is always happy, so it makes me happy,” Soria said.

Soria said the support she received from her family, friends, and teachers inspired her to keep going.