Newly elected Helotes city leaders say they are unified to bring change to the city

HELOTES, Texas – Find more coverage of the 2021 election here.

With the population approaching 12,000, the city of Helotes is growing rapidly -- and changing when it comes to city government.

A major change will occur on May 13 when the city gets a new mayor and two council members.

On Saturday, Rich Whitehead defeated Mayor Tom Schoolcraft, who had served as mayor for 14 years.

”People we’re looking for a change in the way they were being treated at City Hall,” Whitehead said Monday.

Matt McCrossen, who defeated the incumbent for Place 3, Nobert “Bert” Buys, agreed.

”We’re looking forward to a new direction going forward for the next several years with a different focus, obviously,” McCrossen said.

That focus, both he and Whitehead said, is improved communication.