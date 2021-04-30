May 1, 2021 Election Results: San Antonio Mayor, City Council, Propositions A, B; surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the up-to-the-minute results in this article and watch livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. Find more election coverage on our Vote 2021 page.

San Antonio residents head to the polls on May 1 to vote in races for mayor, all 10 city council seats, two propositions and school district boards.

Surrounding suburbs and municipalities also have elections Saturday. You can find up-to-the-minute results for all area races by clicking the drop-down menu below and selecting a race.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s rematch with challenger Greg Brockhouse is the marquee match-up at the top of the ballot. But the most high-profile and contentious issue on the ballot is Proposition B, which would remove the police department’s right to collectively bargain their contract with the city.

Two of the 10 city council seats up for election - District 3 and District 5 - have no incumbent since the current officeholders have reached a term limit.

Political observers expect many of the races to head to a June 5 runoff election, which would feature the top two candidates for each race in which one candidate does not get more than a majority of the vote.

Also, the ballot is Proposition A, a proposed change to the City Charter that would add increase the types of projects that city officials are able to spend voter-approved bond funds on.

