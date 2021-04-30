With no incumbent and 11 candidates, race for San Antonio City Council District 5 could go to runoff

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

One of the more packed races for voters to decide on May 1 is San Antonio City Council District 5.

Part of the reason for that is that incumbent Councilmember Shirley Gonzales has hit the limit of four two-year terms and will not be on the ballot. Eleven candidates are vying to replace her.

The district, located west of downtown, encompasses the original 36 square miles of San Antonio and includes many historic neighborhoods.

In the race for San Antonio City Council District 5, are the candidates below as they will appear on the May 1 ballot:

Anthony Gres

Jason Mata

Ray Garza

Irma G. Barron

Teri Castillo

David Yañez

Marie Crabb

Rudy Lopez

Norberto “Geremy” Landin

Ricardo Moreno

Jesse “Jay” Alaniz

Norberto Geremy Landin, who is the vice president of operations for STAAMP Allergy, has raised the most money in the race. Terri Castillo, a housing organizer who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, trails closely behind him, finance records showed.