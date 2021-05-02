Treviño, Bravo to go head-to-head in District 1 runoff election

SAN ANTONIO – The City Council District 1 race will head to a runoff between incumbent Roberto Treviño and candidate Mario Bravo.
A runoff election will be held since neither candidate received more than a majority of the votes to win the crowded race, which had 6 people running.
Treviño kept a lead throughout the night, garnering about 45% of the vote, with 5,640 cast for the incumbent.
Bravo had 36% of the vote, with 4,221 ballots cast for the candidate.
The runoff election is on June 5.
