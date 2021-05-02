Mostly Cloudy icon
67º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Treviño, Bravo to go head-to-head in District 1 runoff election

Runoff election to be held on June 5

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Elections
,
Vote 2021
,
San Antonio
,
District 1
,
Roberto Trevino
,
Mario Bravo

SAN ANTONIO – The City Council District 1 race will head to a runoff between incumbent Roberto Treviño and candidate Mario Bravo.

A runoff election will be held since neither candidate received more than a majority of the votes to win the crowded race, which had 6 people running.

Treviño kept a lead throughout the night, garnering about 45% of the vote, with 5,640 cast for the incumbent.

Bravo had 36% of the vote, with 4,221 ballots cast for the candidate.

The runoff election is on June 5.

RELATED: City Council District 1 candidates answer your questions

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: