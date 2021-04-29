Proposition A would allow San Antonio to fund affordable housing with bond money

As San Antonio's red hot housing market continues to soar, the city is far outgrowing the nation and its Texas counterparts in new-home sales.

As San Antonio continues to struggle with the need for affordable housing, proponents of Proposition A say it could help the city address the issue, if it is approved by the voters May 1.

Currently, the city charter language restricts bond dollars to “public works,” limiting how the money can be used.

Under Proposition A, that language would be expanded to include “any other public purpose not prohibited by the Texas Constitution,” putting San Antonio in line with every other major Texas city.

Should voters approve the charter amendment, housing affordability projects could be in included in the upcoming 2022-2027 bond program.

Some critical council members previously voiced concerns that the change might allow too much flexibility.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, the lone vote against sending the proposal to the voters, said the language of the amendment was “too broad.”

District 9 Councilman John Courage used the phrase “Pandora’s Box” in describing potential consequences, but ultimately voted to send the amendment to voters, saying that he trusts them to make the best decision.